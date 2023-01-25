Etsy Partners with UK Carrier to Ease International Shipping Woes

Etsy is offering some help to sellers in the UK who can’t send international packages through Royal Mail. On Tuesday, Etsy announced a partnership with international carrier Evri:

“Evri is offering Etsy’s UK sellers 10% off all international parcels on the Evri Shipping Tool when you use code ETSY10* at checkout. You can use their send-a-parcel option if you have only a few parcels or you can link your Etsy account with Evri for shipping in bulk.” (The special offer expires March 1, 2023.)

Royal Mail was hit by a cyber incident 2 weeks ago. Domestic service was unaffected, and the UK postal service has resumed international letter mail. It also resumed mailing of some international packages – but only those already in its system. (See the latest information on the Royal Mail website, where it noted there were fewer tracking events than usual and continues to advise customers not to submit new parcels for export, as of January 25th.)

Etsy pointed sellers to a special landing page on the Evri website to learn more about its partnership, you can read Tuesday’s update on the Etsy Announcement board.