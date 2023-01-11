Sellers Can Add Amazon Payments and Reviews to Their Own Sites

Amazon is making its ‘Buy with Prime’ payments offering available to all US sellers by January 31st, saying in an announcement this week that offering the service can boost conversion rates for merchants by an average of 25%.

It derived that statistic by measuring the average increase in shoppers who placed an order when Buy with Prime was an available purchase option versus when it was not, during the same time period. It attributed increased shopper conversion in part to 1-2 day shipping and the display of transparent delivery times.

Announced in April 2022, Amazon Buy with Prime released traffic-driving solutions to help merchants attract shoppers in September. A page on Amazon that describes Buy with Prime marketing solutions includes one option – engaging Amazon shoppers: “Help shoppers discover your brand with ads that appear in relevant Amazon shopping results and send them to your DTC site.” Another option: remarketing to Amazon customers through display campaigns executed by agency partners.

Sellers who use Buy with Prime on their sites will also be able to display ratings and reviews from Amazon customers on their own online stores, it said on Tuesday. When an Amazon shopper leaves a rating and review for a brand’s product on Amazon.com, the same rating and review will now appear on the product pages of a merchant’s own online store, wherever Buy with Prime is enabled.

“The ability to display ratings and reviews on their own ecommerce stores can help merchants increase shopper trust and conversion, and better inform shopper purchase decisions,” Amazon said.

Buy with Prime had previously been available only by invitation. Amazon described Buy with Prime in Tuesday’s post as follows:

“Buy with Prime lets millions of U.S.-based Prime members shop directly from merchants’ online stores with the trusted experience they expect from Amazon. Prime members see the Prime logo and delivery promise on eligible products, which signals that the item is available for free delivery—as fast as the next day—with easy returns.”

A video posted to YouTube in the fall said Amazon Buy with Prime “offers unique marketing solutions to help you reach more shoppers” and explained that Amazon offers the payment, processing, storage, packing, delivery, and returns for merchants, “all through Amazon’s vast fulfillment network.”

Amazon Stores CEO Doug Herrington said Buy with Prime was an example of how Amazon is helping merchants of all sizes make their online shopping experience even more convenient for customers.

Amazon also announced on Tuesday that ecommerce platform BigCommerce would launch the Buy with Prime app in the first quarter of 2023, allowing merchants to add Buy with Prime to their BigCommerce site with no coding required.

Sellers can learn more about Buy with Prime on this page of Amazon.com.