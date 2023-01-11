eBay CEO Calls 1099K Threshold Delay Welcome News for Enthusiasts

eBay CEO Jamie Iannone said in a post on Wednesday that the IRS’s decision to delay the new, lower $600 tax-reporting threshold for a year was “welcome news,” saying it would translate into reduced tax overreporting and fewer unnecessary tax forms.

Iannone said that he, along with eBay’s Government Relations team, had lobbied members of Congress in 2022 on the issue of 1099K reporting requirements. eBay, like other companies that process payments on behalf of sellers, is required to issue Form 1099-K to the Internal Revenue Service for every seller who meet the reporting threshold.

The CEO referred to his op-ed in Fortune published prior to the IRS’s December announcement where he had said that lowering the 1099-K reporting threshold from $20,000 in annual payments (and 200 transactions) to just $600 did the opposite of the legislation’s intended goals, writing that it would cause confusion, increased cost, and tax overreporting “for those Americans who need the extra income the most.”

In his LinkedIn post on Wednesday, Iannone thanked eBay sellers who had the company’s efforts by writing to their local representatives about their personal experiences and calling for change. “We’ll continue to do as much as we can to financially empower the world’s largest community of enthusiasts,” he said.

Note, that the IRS only delayed implementation of the lower $600 threshold – it is in place for 2023 unless Congress acts.