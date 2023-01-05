DoorDash Tries to Profit Off Returns with Package Pickup

Returns are painful for online sellers, but one company sees them as an opportunity. Delivery service DoorDash announced Package Pickup that caters to shoppers who can’t or don’t want to make a trip to the Post Office or UPS/FedEx to mail their returns back to the merchant.

DoorDash explained: “With Package Pickup, consumers can request a Dasher to pick up their prepaid packages from their home and drop them off at their local carrier, including UPS, FedEx, and USPS.”

There’s a fee of course: DoorDash charges $5 to pickup up to 5 packages, or $3 for DashPass members. That’s on top of the return-shipping cost – customers must attach a prepaid shipping label to the package.

Will people really pay a fee to avoid a trip to the Post Office or UPS or FedEx?

A better question for sellers: will making it easier to return an item benefit them, since they may get their returns back in a more timely manner? Or will it increase the number of returns buyers are willing to make?

You can find details about the new Package Pickup on DoorDash on the DoorDash website along with information about a special “One Free Package Pickup” offer that is valid through January 31, 2023.