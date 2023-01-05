Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

An eBay Growth Advisor Will Field Questions from Sellers This Month

Ina Steiner
eBay
An eBay Growth Advisor Will Field Questions from Sellers

eBay will offer advice to sellers on growing their sales in the New Year. An eBay specialist from the Growth Advisor team will answer questions from sellers in this month’s eBay live-chat session. The theme of January’s chat session is: “Focus on setting yourself up for success in the new year and setting goals.”

What’s a Growth Advisor? According to eBay’s job description:

“Growth Advisors provide outstanding, personalized partnerships with a strategic set of eBay sellers. The intent of the partnership is to optimize inventory and increase sales by utilizing eCommerce standard methodologies and internal promotional tools. Partnerships could include some of the world’s top brands. In addition to seller partnerships, the Growth Advisor would be responsible for managing relationships with eBay Category managers, sales leads, and other strategic internal customers.”

One way sellers could boost their income: become an eBay Growth Advisor themselves. According to Glassdoor, “The estimated total pay for a Growth Advisor at eBay is $218,876 per year.”

eBay’s December chat session was open to questions on any topic and attracted comments and questions on a range of issues including Promoted Listing ads; offers to buyers; mandatory Item Specifics; and account verification. It attracted more participants than the usual one-topic chat sessions eBay has been running since moving to a monthly rather than weekly schedule.

Sellers can submit their questions for the January 11th eBay chat once it has commenced at 1 pm PT.

Let us know what topics you would like to see eBay cover in future monthly chat sessions.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply