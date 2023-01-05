An eBay Growth Advisor Will Field Questions from Sellers This Month

eBay will offer advice to sellers on growing their sales in the New Year. An eBay specialist from the Growth Advisor team will answer questions from sellers in this month’s eBay live-chat session. The theme of January’s chat session is: “Focus on setting yourself up for success in the new year and setting goals.”

What’s a Growth Advisor? According to eBay’s job description:

“Growth Advisors provide outstanding, personalized partnerships with a strategic set of eBay sellers. The intent of the partnership is to optimize inventory and increase sales by utilizing eCommerce standard methodologies and internal promotional tools. Partnerships could include some of the world’s top brands. In addition to seller partnerships, the Growth Advisor would be responsible for managing relationships with eBay Category managers, sales leads, and other strategic internal customers.”

One way sellers could boost their income: become an eBay Growth Advisor themselves. According to Glassdoor, “The estimated total pay for a Growth Advisor at eBay is $218,876 per year.”

eBay’s December chat session was open to questions on any topic and attracted comments and questions on a range of issues including Promoted Listing ads; offers to buyers; mandatory Item Specifics; and account verification. It attracted more participants than the usual one-topic chat sessions eBay has been running since moving to a monthly rather than weekly schedule.

Sellers can submit their questions for the January 11th eBay chat once it has commenced at 1 pm PT.

Let us know what topics you would like to see eBay cover in future monthly chat sessions.