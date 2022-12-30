eBay Positions Itself as a Resource for Cash-Strapped Brits

eBay is running a promotion to encourage cash-strapped consumers in the UK to list items on its marketplace. The country is facing economic hardship following Covid and the invasion of Ukraine, as the Guardian news site recently detailed.

eBay’s “ReSELLution” campaign encourages UK consumers to sell items to “declutter unused items from their home and boost their bank balance to fund life’s needs.” (The promotion title is a play on words of the term for New Year’s “resolutions.”)

Those new to eBay who make their first sale in January will not have to pay selling fees on that listing if they qualify for the promotion.

In addition, casual sellers (“private” sellers) in the UK can enter for a chance to win a £500 eBay voucher. That promotion runs through January 15, 2023, and eBay will draw 15 winners. Read the Terms and Conditions for details and restrictions – including the proviso, “Listing and sale of any items on www.eBay.co.uk will be subject to eBay’s standard fees.”

eBay UK suggested a list of items people could sell in January, which include the following items along with what it calculated to be their average selling price:

Bicycle – £284

Tablet – £171

Video Games Console – £158

Smart Watch – £124

Ping Pong Table – £120

Vacuum Cleaner – £86

Hair Dryer – £70

Car seat – £65

Pod & Capsule Coffee Machine – £60

Air bed – £40

Christmas Tree – £38

Juicer – £36

Emma Grant, head of “Pre-Loved” at eBay UK, said: “Over the past few months, many of us have had to turn down plans or put them on hold due to the increasing cost of living making us reconsider where we spend. Which is why we’re launching the ReSELLution in January – a movement designed to get the nation decluttering and making some extra cash post-Christmas. At eBay we’re on a mission to help you save money, but also keep items in circulation and ultimately support your lifestyle as we kick off a new year.”