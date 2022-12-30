USPS Reports Strong Holiday Performance, Credits ‘Delivering for America’ Plan

The USPS said it saw strong performance between October 1 through December 23rd according to its preliminary data. “The Postal Service’s preparedness for the holiday season reflected strategic investments and operational precision improvements made as part of the Delivering for America plan over the past two years,” the Postal Service said in an end-of-year press release on Friday.

It did note, however, the negative impact of winter storms, saying delivery was impacted in some local markets “due to industry-wide transportation disruptions caused by winter storms across the Midwest and the East Coast in late December.” The Postal Service continues to restore service in those markets, it said.

The press release re-stated the actions it had taken to prepare for the peak holiday season:

“In November, the organization completed the installation of 137 new package sorting machines across its network which expanded daily package processing capacity to 60 million. USPS installed a total of 249 new processing machines since the launch of the Delivering for America plan in March 2021, part of a $40 billion investment in the postal network.

“Additionally, USPS stabilized its permanent workforce by converting more than 100,000 workers to full time roles since the beginning of 2021(with more than 41,000 part time workers converted to full time since January 2022), and successfully hiring an additional 20,000 seasonal employees.”

The USPS will report final holiday service performance numbers in mid-January. Readers should note Monday is a postal holiday with virtually no pickup or delivery in observance of New Year’s Day.