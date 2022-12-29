Amazon Gives Shoutout to Sellers after ‘Record-Breaking’ Holiday Season

Amazon said it experienced a record-breaking 2022 holiday season, although as usual, it didn’t provide any year-over-year growth numbers or other specifics. Outsiders will have to wait until late January or early February when the company reports its overall fourth-quarter results.

Amazon did give a shoutout to sellers, who helped “delight” Amazon customers around the world with their “vast selection of unique products and millions of incredible deals.”

In a blog post on December 29th, Amazon continued, “This holiday season, customers purchased more items than ever before from Amazon’s selling partners—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses.”

Amazon said customers purchased nearly half a billion items from small businesses in the US and said trending small business categories included Home, Beauty, Kitchen, Toys, and Apparel. It noted that products from third-party sellers represent almost 60% of the units sold on Amazon.

Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon’s head of seller partner services, said he appreciated how selling partners delivered for customers in an uncertain economic climate. “We recognize there are many ways for entrepreneurs to reach customers and grow their brand, and we are grateful that a growing number of amazing small businesses continue to choose our store. We remain committed to their success, and will continue innovating to build the tools and services that help their businesses thrive and provide customers with a truly exceptional shopping experience.”

Amazon profiled some small merchants and ended Thursday’s blog post by telling readers they can discover thousands of products from small business owners while enjoying the convenience of shopping in Amazon’s store by visiting Amazon.com/SupportSmall.