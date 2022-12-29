Etsy Employees Double as Sellers at Holiday Market

Etsy held an in-house holiday market featuring wares from a select group of sellers who had one thing in common: they were also employees of the online marketplace.

Etsy called it the annual Admin Maker Market and shared a video in a post on LinkedIn on Thursday.

“This holiday tradition showcases the creative talents of Etsy employees who are also Etsy shop owners, and doubles as a festive gathering to connect with one another.”

Etsy had hosted the event virtually for the past two years, but it returned to an in-person event for 2022. Etsy also included remote workers in a shoppable virtual catalog, “allowing our community to peruse unique wares crafted by fellow Admin around the globe.”

“Regular” sellers have long advocated that employees of online marketplaces also sell online so they better understand the challenges they face – commonly referred to as “eating your own dog food.”

Etsy posted a video to go along with the LinkedIn post.