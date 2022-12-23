Panic Ensues When Amazon Displays Wrong Seller Name

Amazon posted a reminder to sellers to renew their liability insurance, but it included in its announcement a link to a page that displayed another seller’s user name when landing there.

In response, a seller posted a screenshot that showed the wrong seller name and wrote, “When I clicked on the first link in this news I found that my seller’s name was changed in the Seller Central. What is going on, in your news you added incorrect/scam links?”

“Who is Sambhrant Kumar 03 and why it appeared in my Seller Central? It’s impossible to believe,” the seller asked.

Sellers expressed concern due to Amazon’s strict policy around account-linking. “Now all that’s left is to pray that the robot won’t automatically relate our accounts,” the seller wrote. “How many times have I read on the forum about the blocking of accounts due to related, when the sellers had no idea why.”

Twenty-three hours after the announcement went live, an Amazon moderator responded to say it was a test account:

“It looks like the link used in this article featured a test seller account name. Rest assured that there is no risk to your account. We’ll update the link asap to avoid any further confusion!”

A user praised the moderator for responding and fixing the link in the announcement. But the seller who reported the problem remained concerned, asking if Amazon would make sure the bots did not automatically connect the accounts and block them.

Unfortunately the moderator didn’t explain how Amazon could link to a page that would display someone else’s account name, even if it was a test account.

While the gaffe was distracting, sellers should heed the announcement that reminded sellers to renew their liability insurance. Amazon requires sellers to maintain commercial liability insurance once they’ve exceeded $10,000 in gross proceeds on Amazon in any month.