Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

eBay Offers Seller Protection from Storm-Delay Fallout

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay Offers Seller Protection from Storm-Delay Fallout

eBay said it would offer protection to sellers whose packages get delayed by the severe winter storm hitting much of the country this week. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon as the National Weather Service was forecasting a “significant and disruptive storm system” followed by plunging temperatures.

FedEx said on its website Wednesday that it was “closely monitoring the severe winter weather expected across much of the country” and said it contingency plans in place. However, it noted that the severe weather forecast for its hub cities of Indianapolis and Memphis could cause delays throughout the network.

UPS said severe weather was impacting service in areas of North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska, on its website – the message does not appear to have been updated (as of Wednesday evening) since Monday.

Sellers are vulnerable to delivery days that are outside of their control at the best of times. But with delays coming in the days before Christmas, shoppers could take out their frustration on sellers by leaving negative feedback or, as what happened in the infamous travails of Christmas 2013, return items that arrive after December 25th, a costly problem for merchants.

eBay told sellers if their business was impacted, it would automatically protect their seller performance, including:

  • Your late shipment rate
  • Your valid tracking upload rate
  • “Item not received” cases due to late delivery as long as you uploaded tracking before the case was opened, and have a physical scan from the carrier
  • Defects resulting from transactions you cancelled

eBay said it would also remove any associated negative and neutral feedback and said those cases would not impact sellers’ service metrics ratings.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply