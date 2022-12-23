It’s Official: USPS Gets Approval to Raise Shipping Rates in 2023

The Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) approved postage rate hikes for 2023 which will take effect in January, on the same day the peak-season rates are set to expire.

The USPS issued a notice on Friday to announce the PRC had approved price changes for Shipping Services (“Competitive” rates) to take effect January 22, 2023. It had outlined the rates in a November 10th press release.

The PRC had already approved price changes for “Market Dominant” rates that will take effect the same day. The USPS outlined those rates in an October 7th press release, where it noted the cost of a first class stamp will rise to 63 cents, and the PRC approved them on November 28, 2022.

In Friday’s announcement, the USPS said that overall, Priority Mail service prices will increase approximately 5.5 percent next month; Priority Mail Express service prices will increase by 6.6 percent; and First-Class Package Service prices will increase by 7.8 percent.

It noted that Priority Mail commercial rates (which are available to shippers who purchase postage online) will increase by 3.6 percent, “well below the rate of inflation,” it said.

It also said that some Priority Mail flat-rate retail product prices will be reduced compared with the temporary rate adjustment that has been in place since October 2 and are set to expire on January 22, 2023.

The USPS also noted that there will be no price increase for Parcel Select Ground in January, which it said “continues to be a reliable and economical shipping option.”

The Postal Service also said in Friday’s alert, “Unlike some other shippers, the Postal Service has upfront pricing and does not add surcharges for residential delivery or regular Saturday delivery.”

The USPS used to raise rates once a year, but it now raises rates twice a year (January and July) in addition to imposing higher holiday peak rates in October.