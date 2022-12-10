Ship-by Dates to Reach Holiday Gift-givers by Christmas

The major shipping carriers have set their domestic US ship-by dates for arrival in time for Christmas. But just because an online seller offers a certain shipping service doesn’t mean they guarantee delivery by the dates specified by carrier. Check the sellers’ handling times, and also recognize that online marketplaces may set unrealistic expectations when displaying estimated delivery dates.

If a buyer’s package doesn’t arrive by December 24, the recipient may have to wait until December 27 to get it this year since carriers are observing the Christmas holiday on Monday, December 26 (check details on the carrier websites).

USPS Ship-by Dates

Dec. 17 – USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 17 – First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 – First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 – Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express service

Note that some Post Offices may have extended hours leading up to the holidays, while others may have limited hours on Christmas Eve (December 24).

The USPS offers a live counter showing how many letters, cards and packages it has accepted since November 21. As of December 10th at 3:17 pm, the number exceeded 5.8 billion.

FedEx Ship-by Dates

Dec. 14 – FedEx Ground

Dec. 20 – FedEx Express Saver

Dec. 21 – FedEx 2-Day

Dec. 23 – FedEx SameDay

Note that with optional Saturday Delivery (a $16 per package surcharge), the last day to ship can be extended by an additional day to 12/23 for FedEx First Overnight and FedEx Priority Overnight and to 12/22 for FedEx 2Day.

UPS Ship-by Dates

UPS Ground: see the UPS calculator

Dec. 20 – UPS 3 Day Select*

Dec. 21 – UPS 2nd Day Air

Dec. 22. – UPS Next Day Air

Note: one version of the UPS shipping deadlines shows December 19th as the cutoff for UPS 3 Day Select, so check with the carrier.

Extra Patience Required This Year

This year, the holiday falls on a Sunday, so the USPS will be closed on December 26 in observance of the Federal holiday and will also be closed a week later on January 2, 2023. UPS will not offer pickup or delivery on December 26 and January 2, and see this page for FedEx’s holiday service schedule.

Peak Holiday Shipping Commences December 12th

The USPS said it expected holiday customer traffic to increase beginning December 5, with the season’s busiest period for mailing, shipping and deliveries occurring the week of December 12.

Help with Lost Mail

Interestingly the US Government Accountability Office blogged recently about USPS holiday delivery, writing in part: “Frustration about missing packages can be particularly difficult during the holidays. If you are missing mail, here’s some information that could help:

“USPS’s Find Missing Mail Page can help you start your search for your missing mail or package.



“For additional help or support with delivery issues or other concerns, contact USPS’s Customer Care Center at 1-800-ASK USPS (1-800-275-8777) or by email.”

Don’t Forget Peak Surcharges – and 2023 Rate Hikes Ahead

Sellers should remember to check with their carrier to see what peak surcharges they may be charging shippers and when those extra fees apply.

And as always, USPS, UPS, and FedEx will be charging higher rates in the New Year.

