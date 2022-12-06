Etsy Will Advertise Home Furnishings on TV in 2023

Etsy will advertise its Home Furnishings category in 2023, Etsy CEO Josh Silverman said during a presentation at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Tuesday.

The CEO said everything Etsy has done to date has been horizontal – it’s a one-size-fits-all approach, he said, such as improvements that make search and the user interface better “everywhere.”

But that will change in 2023, he explained in response to a question about a category-based approach.

Here’s how he answered the question:

“Most of our marketing has been about Etsy and why Etsy is better generically. We are looking at leaning in more into vertical experiences.

“So if we’re going to talk about home furnishings in our TV campaigns, which we plan to, and really say, Etsy is a place you should really think about first – start your search on Etsy for home furnishings, what’s the landing experience look like when you come to the Home page and do home furnishings

“Right now the taxonomy looks weird, frankly. When you’re searching for home furnishings, you’re used to searching by living room vs kitchen, right? Or mid-century modern vs boho.

“Etsy is not organized that way, because it’s a lot of Machine Learning, figuring out what is going to drive the most conversions in the moment.

“So you’ll see us clean up a lot of those experiences and really lean into some more verticalized experiences starting in 2023.

“How do we really make, for example, home furnishings feel like a more organized and better experience, particularly for newer and less savvy buyers who aren’t as good at the sort of “Etsy hat” that our more that our more experienced buyers are good at.”

