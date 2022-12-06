GoDaddy Launches Fully Managed WordPress Stores via WooCommerce

GoDaddy launched a solution to make it easy for sellers to create a WordPress store through its Managed WooCommerce Stores solution, reducing the number of plugins required to run their shop.

A spokesperson for GoDaddy said traditionally, WordPress requires entrepreneurs to maintain a complex technology stack. With GoDaddy’s Managed WooCommerce Stores, she said sellers have everything they need to sell online. She noted there are over 1.8 million businesses powered by WooCommerce in the US.

Another capability offered by the new solution: for the first time, WooCommerce enables sellers to easily sell in-person and across marketplaces and social channels, including Google, Etsy, eBay, Walmart, and Amazon, using one unified dashboard and without downloading additional plugins.

In addition, the new WooCommerce solution offers over 25 premium extensions offering enhanced functionality.

GoDaddy Commerce President Osama Bedier, formerly of Poynt, Google, and PayPal, said with the new Managed WooCommerce Stores offering, “we wanted to manage complexity and ensure ease-of-use, yet deliver the nearly infinite flexibility of WordPress to empower growing businesses to operate at peak performance while selling exactly the way they want.”

GoDaddy‘s Managed WooCommerce Stores leverages technology from its acquisitions of Poynt and Pagely in 2021, SkyVerge in 2020, and Sellbrite in 2019.