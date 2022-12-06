Sellers Can Import Customer Data to Constant Contact from ShipStation

Online sellers who use ShipStation’s shipping solutions can now import customer information into Constant Contact through a new partnership between the two companies.

After syncing customers’ information, sellers can use Constant Contact to market to their customers in the hopes of turning them into repeat buyers.

Constant Contact offers email templates, automated email marketing strategies, and advance segmentation and tracking tools.

ShipStation General Manager Robert Gilbreath the integration allows merchants to create professional, custom campaigns and foster strong customer relationships.

Constant Contact’s Kristin Jarmon said merchants can take action based on previous purchasing behavior and can market directly to customers from its platform.

ShipStation said in today’s announcement, “When merchants connect their ShipStation account to Constant Contact, they can easily send customers personalized emails based on previous purchase habits. As a result, merchants can raise brand awareness, share critical updates, promote products, drive traffic, and build deeper relationships with their customers.”