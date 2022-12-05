Sponsored Link
Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay Partners with Used-Clothing Reseller in UK

eBay welcomed a large used-clothing seller in the UK called Advanced Clothing Solutions (ACS), a company that “enables brands and retailers to introduce a rental or resale model alongside the existing e-commerce model.”

eBay UK said the partnership with ACS, which operates a store on eBay, would help more brands to launch resale offerings on eBay. The first retail partner to launch on ACS’ eBay Shop is Monsoon.

In eBay’s announcement on Monday, it said its research found shoppers who avoid buying used goods cited concerns over hygiene (51%), safety of second hand products (35%), quality issues (28%) and fake or inauthentic goods (27%).

“ACS cleans, sanitises and repairs second hand items, making them resale ready, as well as arranging the logistics of item listing and delivery,” eBay said.

“The new partnership aims to tackle some of these misconceptions in the second hand market, with strict quality controls, the latest technology in sanitisation and high standards of repair helping to improve trust among shoppers and nudge more shoppers to choose preloved.”

ACS Clothing CEO Andrew Rough said his company processes over 6 million items at its 200,000 square-foot fashion hub each year, and called the partnership with eBay UK a stepping stone.

Brands that operate outlets on eBay UK may be wondering how partnerships with ACS might impact their sales. eBay UK also has a landing page for “pre-loved fashion.”

“Regular” sellers may be left wondering if eBay UK’s push to market its platform as a shopping site for secondhand fashion will help them by attracting shoppers of used clothing, or if partnerships such as the one with ACS will favor larger resellers to the detriment of smaller sellers.

eBay said 87% of UK adults surveyed have bought an item second hand in the past twelve months, and 63% have sold a secondhand item.

