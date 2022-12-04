Mercari Runs Holiday Marketing Campaign: The 12 Days of Gifting

Mercari kicked off a 12-day holiday marketing campaign on December 1st. Each day, it is running “mystery deals” where a limited number of users per hour who take a certain action – such as liking an item – will be eligible for a promotional coupon. Mercari is funding the coupons.

Each daily promotion is devoted to a specific category (or categories). On the first day of the promotion, Mercari gave away $15 coupons in the Toys category on a purchase of a single item of $35 or more, with the coupon good for 7 days.

The second day Mercari gave away $15 coupons in the Home category on a single purchase of $35 or more. On the third day, Mercari gave away $25 coupons in the Women’s category on a single purchase of $50 or more. And on the fourth day, Mercari gave away a “free shipping” coupon to use on a single purchase in the Jewelry category (Women’s or Men’s).

So far, Mercari has given away 2,400 coupons/day (100 coupons an hour times 24 hours), requiring only that users like an item in the category highlighted.

That means on the first day when it gave away $15 coupons to up to 100 users each hour of the day, Mercari funded up to $36,000 in promotional spend in the toy category depending on how many users participated and then made purchases within the following 7 days.

As of today, December 4th, there are eight more Days of Gifting left to go – you can find all the information on the Mercari website, be sure to read the terms at the bottom of the page for details and restrictions. (For example, there is a limit of one Mystery Deal coupon per day per account.)