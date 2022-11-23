eBay Runs ‘Home of Small Business’ Marketing Campaign

eBay’s new General Manager of the US Marketplace Adam Ireland announced eBay is running a campaign this season to celebrate sellers:
“To further support your entrepreneurial creativity and drive, this season we’re running a seller-centric campaign entitled “Home of Small Business. Always.” to make it clear that every day is a celebration of sellers and small business on eBay. Across social media channels and on the site we’re rolling out a steady drumbeat of unique and inspirational seller stories designed to drive attention to your incredible inventory and accomplishments. We’ve curated them all in one place—I hope you’ll visit ebay.com/always and check it out!”
Ireland also published a list of the “most wanted gifts” in a day-before-Thanksgiving post, calling it a curated look at the trend-setting, sought-after and memorable selection that sellers are providing to eBay’s millions of shoppers this holiday season.
In a list of the top most-wanted gifts under $50, eBay included a coffeemaker, a Magic Johnson figurine, and Pokemon trading cards.
Other categories of “most wanted gifts” eBay shared included:
- gifts under $100
- gifts under $500
- gifts under $2,000
- “gamer” gifts
- “trendsetter” gifts
- “recess ready” gifts
- “as seen on TV” gifts
- “pop culture fanatic” gifts
- refurbished gifts
- “jet setter” gifts
- “WFH pro” gifts (work from home)
- gizmos & gadgets
- vintage fashion
- “motorhead” gifts
- toys
- handbags
- watches
- collectibles
- jewelry
- sneakers
“Maybe you’ll find your own inspiration and ideas for listings and giftings,” Ireland wrote in Wednesday’s post.
