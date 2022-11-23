eBay Runs ‘Home of Small Business’ Marketing Campaign

eBay’s new General Manager of the US Marketplace Adam Ireland announced eBay is running a campaign this season to celebrate sellers:

“To further support your entrepreneurial creativity and drive, this season we’re running a seller-centric campaign entitled “Home of Small Business. Always.” to make it clear that every day is a celebration of sellers and small business on eBay. Across social media channels and on the site we’re rolling out a steady drumbeat of unique and inspirational seller stories designed to drive attention to your incredible inventory and accomplishments. We’ve curated them all in one place—I hope you’ll visit ebay.com/always and check it out!”

Ireland also published a list of the “most wanted gifts” in a day-before-Thanksgiving post, calling it a curated look at the trend-setting, sought-after and memorable selection that sellers are providing to eBay’s millions of shoppers this holiday season.

In a list of the top most-wanted gifts under $50, eBay included a coffeemaker, a Magic Johnson figurine, and Pokemon trading cards.

Other categories of “most wanted gifts” eBay shared included:

gifts under $100

gifts under $500

gifts under $2,000

“gamer” gifts

“trendsetter” gifts

“recess ready” gifts

“as seen on TV” gifts

“pop culture fanatic” gifts

refurbished gifts

“jet setter” gifts

“WFH pro” gifts (work from home)

gizmos & gadgets

vintage fashion

“motorhead” gifts

toys

handbags

watches

collectibles

jewelry

sneakers

“Maybe you’ll find your own inspiration and ideas for listings and giftings,” Ireland wrote in Wednesday’s post.