Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay Runs 'Home of Small Business' Marketing Campaign

eBay’s new General Manager of the US Marketplace Adam Ireland announced eBay is running a campaign this season to celebrate sellers:

“To further support your entrepreneurial creativity and drive, this season we’re running a seller-centric campaign entitled “Home of Small Business. Always.” to make it clear that every day is a celebration of sellers and small business on eBay. Across social media channels and on the site we’re rolling out a steady drumbeat of unique and inspirational seller stories designed to drive attention to your incredible inventory and accomplishments. We’ve curated them all in one place—I hope you’ll visit ebay.com/always and check it out!”

Ireland also published a list of the “most wanted gifts” in a day-before-Thanksgiving post, calling it a curated look at the trend-setting, sought-after and memorable selection that sellers are providing to eBay’s millions of shoppers this holiday season.

In a list of the top most-wanted gifts under $50, eBay included a coffeemaker, a Magic Johnson figurine, and Pokemon trading cards.

Other categories of “most wanted gifts” eBay shared included:

  • gifts under $100
  • gifts under $500
  • gifts under $2,000
  • “gamer” gifts
  • “trendsetter” gifts
  • “recess ready” gifts
  • “as seen on TV” gifts
  • “pop culture fanatic” gifts
  • refurbished gifts
  • “jet setter” gifts
  • “WFH pro” gifts (work from home)
  • gizmos & gadgets
  • vintage fashion
  • “motorhead” gifts
  • toys
  • handbags
  • watches
  • collectibles
  • jewelry
  • sneakers

“Maybe you’ll find your own inspiration and ideas for listings and giftings,” Ireland wrote in Wednesday’s post.

2 thoughts on “eBay Runs ‘Home of Small Business’ Marketing Campaign”

  2. Adam Ireland
    21 October 2022
    As I step into this role, I promise that I – and all of eBay – will remain laser-focused on listening to you, responding to your needs, and championing the growth of your businesses.
    START BY; hiring competent: Code Writers “IE” Stop plagiarizing code !
    START BY; FIXING “STUFF” NOT MAKING IT WORSE !
    START BY; hiring competent C.S. !

