Amazon Runs Unique Black Friday Promo to Spotlight Small Businesses

Amazon is running a promotion to show how it supports small businesses on its platform in the UK. The “Small Business, Big Experiences” campaign offers customers the opportunity to purchase unique experiences for the price of just one product.

Amazon explained: “Launching from Black Friday, 25th November, Amazon UK’s first ever ‘Small Business, Big Experiences’ will see three small businesses launch limited-edition experiences available to buy for the same price as their existing products currently available on Amazon’s online store.”

For example, the small-business brand Superfoodio is offering ten customers who buy its “Peanut Butter Buttons” product a dinner to be held at Italian Design Kitchen in London on January 14, 2023: “Discover the evolution of peanut butter brought to life by top-chef Miguel Barclay, through a vegan taster menu evening hosted at the Italian Design Kitchen in Notting Hill made with Superfoodio’s tasty treats.”

As part of its announcement, Amazon also promoted “Small Business Badge” that helps customers identify products sold by small businesses, and it promoted a “support small” portal that offers tens of thousands of deals from small businesses.

Large companies like Amazon often highlight how they support small businesses and help the economy. In Monday’s press release, Amazon said:

“More than half of all products purchased on Amazon UK are sold by small businesses, and customers can now shop unique and giftable products from more than 85,000 small business selling partners based in the UK. Those businesses sold more than 950 million products on Amazon last year, up from 750 million year-over-year, and to date they have created 250,000 jobs across the UK.”