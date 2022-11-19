Shopping Secondhand Gets Its Own Cyber Holiday Date

Did you know that 92% of people are open to receiving a secondhand gift but only one-third are actually gifting secondhand? That’s according to shopping platform Poshmark.

It’s launching a new campaign to designate the Sunday after Thanksgiving, “Secondhand Sunday.”

“Situated between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, Secondhand Sunday will be the first-ever day dedicated to supporting secondhand sellers and circular fashion during the peak holiday shopping season,” according to a Poshmark spokesperson.

We should note that artists have already laid claim to the day – commercial and fine-arts photographer Christopher Sherman launched Artists Sunday in 2020 to encourage people to buy art as gifts during the holidays – and to shop locally to support artists in their area.

eBay is also promoting second-hand goods this year. In a recent press release, it said 52% of people surveyed in the UK said they would shop second-hand or refurbished products during the holidays (Opinium conducted the survey of 2,000 people in the UK for eBay UK in late October).

The top incentive for shopping used and refurbs: saving money (56%), eBay UK said. It also noted that 8 out of the top 10 Black Friday deals sold on eBay UK last year were refurbished – but that may have a lot to do with eBay’s own promotional efforts.

Poshmark said its research showed the top motivator for shopping secondhand this season was to find deals (60%) – especially on luxury goods (42%) and unique/vintage items that can’t be found elsewhere (54%).

Poshmark said after affordability, sustainability and supporting local communities were key drivers for secondhand gifting, particularly among women and Gen Z audiences. Clothing (52%), home items (49%), and vintage items (47%) are the top categories consumers plan to shop for secondhand this holiday season.

Among the categories people are open to receiving as secondhand gifts were, Poshmark found: vintage items (93%), books (91%), home items (89%), jewelry/watches (88%), furniture (87%), and luxury items (87%). Poshmark commissioned global research firm Morning Consult to conduct independent research on secondhand shopping