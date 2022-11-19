Pitney Bowes Announces 6.5 Percent Rate Hike in 2023

Pitney Bowes announced new fees for ecommerce services. Beginning January 1, 2023, rates will rise by 6.5%.

The 6.5% general rate increase applies to the following services:

Standard Delivery of parcels weighing one pound or more through the Pitney Bowes US domestic network.

Standard Returns through the Pitney Bowes US domestic network.

Cross-Border Delivery Services to more than 100 countries.

The company said it has maintained competitive prices amid inflationary pressures, rising labor and transportation costs, and while managing for the impact of COVID-19.

“Our 2023 ecommerce pricing will allow Pitney Bowes to maintain capacity and performance levels across our network, while continuing to make strategic investments in our technology infrastructure,” said Patrick Allard, Chief Revenue Officer, Global Ecommerce, Pitney Bowes. “Pitney Bowes is offering a lower GRI than other major carriers, while continuing to deliver designed services with a nationwide scope, highly responsive client teams, and transparent, easier-to-forecast pricing.”

In announcing its 2023 rates, Pitney Bowes said continues to advance its global logistics services and capacity, investing in enhanced tracking, robotics, automation, new facilities, and an expanded owned transportation fleet.