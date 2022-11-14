Pitney Bowes Launches All-in-One Shipping Tool for Online Sellers

Pitney Bowes launched a shipping-label printer on Monday with a built-in scale and WiFi. The PitneyShip Cube works with companion software to let sellers process orders from Amazon, eBay, Shopify, and other ecommerce platforms.

Sellers can weigh packages, compare discounted shipping rates, print shipping labels, and track packages – and, according to Pitney Bowes, they can do it all from one compact device with either their mobile phone or computer.

Pitney Bowes executive Shemin Nurmohamed said it’s the first shipping-label printer of its kind with a built-in scale. “It is ideal for both ecommerce and office shippers looking to save time and space by streamlining their process and eliminating unnecessary equipment,” she said.

PitneyShip Cube includes a built-in 15-pound scale and access to the PitneyShip Ecommerce Starter software plan. With the included PitneyShip software, users can:

Print discounted USPS shipping labels and first-class stamps

Weigh, print and ship from a mobile phone or computer.

Send email tracking notifications automatically to recipients, including proof of delivery, for free.

Link Amazon, eBay and Shopify stores to automatically import customer orders directly into their PitneyShip Ecommerce account.

There’s no charge for the Starter software plan, and sellers who upgrade to the PitneyShip Ecommerce Multi-Carrier plan for $16.99/month receive discounts on UPS shipping rates with no label fees.

Pitney Bowes is offering the PitneyShip Cube at a promotional rate of $269 (normally $369). The device measures 7″ cubed – “PitneyShip Cube can accurately weigh items up to 15lbs even if packages are bigger than the small 7”×7” surface area,” according to the FAQs on its website.