eBay Gooses Sales of Luxury Watches by Funding 10% Off Sale

eBay is giving sellers in one of its focus categories a big edge by funding a 10% off sale. Shoppers will save up to $1,300 on the purchase of a luxury watch if they receive an invitation containing a special coupon code and activate the coupon at checkout.

The sale may attract shoppers, but it may also bring more inventory to the site from sellers and collectors who wish to take advantage of the eBay-funded promotion.

In September, eBay raised selling fees in Jewelry & Watches (except Watches, Parts & Accessories) as follows:

15% if total amount of the sale is $5,000 or less, calculated per item;

9% if total amount of the sale is over $5,000, calculated per item.

The new 10% coupon for buyers is good on a single purchase of an eligible luxury watch of $2,000 or more. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $300 for purchases $2,000-$4,999.99, capped at a maximum value of $600 for purchases $5,000-$9,999.99, and capped at a maximum value of $1,300 for purchases of $10,000 or more. Be sure to read the full terms and conditions before redeeming.

The sale kicked off on November 15 and runs through November 24, 2022. The email invitation sported the subject line, “Save 10% on watches $2,000+” and linked to a landing page on eBay.com.