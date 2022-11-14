Etsy Kicks off Cyber Week Sale on Friday

The 2022 Etsy Cyber Week sales event kicks off this weekend with participating sellers offering up to 60% off on everything in their store. Shoppers can access the sale on the Etsy mobile app beginning November 18, while desktop users will have to wait until Saturday, November 19th.

“Participating sellers will be offering discounts up to 60% off, allowing shoppers to save on holiday essentials all while supporting small businesses,” Etsy announced on Monday.

The Cyber Week sales event runs through Wednesday, November 30, technically making its duration closer to two weeks than one.

Etsy is currently running an “Early Holiday Sales shopping experience” that kicked off on October 24 and runs through November 17. For that event, sellers were allowed the choice of putting the contents of their entire shop on sale, or selecting individual items to put on sale at least 20% off.

Etsy said last year, there was an increase of over 30% in average daily site visits during its Cyber Week sales event compared to the three months prior.

Etsy will promote the event on this Cyber Week Sales hub on Etsy.com. (The page currently redirects to Etsy.com/featured.)