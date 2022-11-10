eBay Bug Resets Sellers’ Listings to Zero Views

Sellers woke up this morning to find their listings had zero views, despite them having views yesterday. One seller who reported the problem early Thursday morning on the eBay discussion boards wondered if their listings were showing up to buyers.

Multiple sellers also reported the problem on Ecommerce EKG.

“View counts are all now Zero, even those with a non-zero Watch count. Of course that’s impossible so feeBay has lost data.”

“Same here. If you click the “0” and the chart loads, you will see the actual views, but that’s IF the chart loads, which it sometimes is not. Also, it’s not impossible for an item to have watchers without views, but that doesn’t explain this issue.”

On the thread on the eBay boards, a seller said not only had their listings reverted to zero views, but “just about all watchers are gone too.” But others said their watch counts were fine.

One seller suggested the following work around: “Temp workaround for the Ebay app. Within the app under “selling” it shows 0 views, but clicking on the items views to bring up “listing traffic history” shows the correct data.”

About 3 hours later, an eBay moderator acknowledged the problem, writing, “our developers are aware of this issue and are currently working to get it resolved.” In a subsequent post an hour later, another eBay moderator called it a “known sitewide issue where all items are showing zero views” and referred to it as ALERT14269.