Check Out This Year’s USPS Holiday TV Commercial

The US Postal Service dropped its holiday TV commercial on November 1st, and it wants people to know, it’s “holiday ready”:

“From Holiday Hills, Illinois to Rudolph, Wisconsin, and everywhere in between. At the United States Postal Service, we’re holiday ready with fast and reliable delivery, serving every address in America. USPS: Delivering for America.”

You can find the 30-second spot on YouTube (it also has 6-second and 15-second versions):

In 2020, the holidays proved rocky for all shipping carriers with many packages being delivered weeks after Christmas. But last year the USPS said it saw an improvement despite a 4% increase in volume (over 13.2 billion mailpieces and packages).

The Postal Service wants shippers to know it’s ready again this year – it issued a press release in September announcing it was prepared and tying this year’s holiday-season preparedness to the “strategic investments and operational precision improvements” made as part of its Delivering for America 10-year plan.

This year’s ad focuses on delivery of Christmas packages. In 2017, the USPS included online retailers in its holiday commercial, showing a mail carrier picking up packages at several businesses as well as delivering mail to customers.