USPS Does Victory Lap over Holiday Shipping Performance

The USPS did a victory lap today, announcing that it had accepted over 13.2 billion mailpieces and packages over the 2021 holiday shopping season and boasting of speedy delivery.

The USPS performance this year was a far cry from last year when there was a shipping meltdown industrywide that resulted in many packages being delivered weeks late. Last year, the USPS didn’t make any announcement about holiday performance after Christmas.

Today, the USPS said its preparations had stood it in good stead in dealing with the holiday surge, which was higher than the previous year.

Operational improvements and strategic investments under 10-year plan boosted daily processing capacity by 13 million packages.

Preparations helped mitigate delays even as volumes surged to 2.8 billion the week after Thanksgiving.

The USPS said that between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, it took an average of 2.7 days to deliver a mailpiece or package across the Postal Service network. The volume (over 13.2 billiono) compared to 12.7 billion accepted for delivery during the same timeframe in 2020 – an increase of nearly 4%.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was quoted in today’s announcement:

“Our mission to deliver for America is an enormous responsibility, especially during the holidays. I am humbled by the hard work and dedication of each and every one of our 650,000 employees who, despite the challenges of the pandemic, helped bring joy and commerce to people across the nation.”

You can find the full press release on the USPS website.