eBay’s Chief Growth Officer Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

eBay promoted Adrian Fung to become its new Chief Marketing Officer. It’s unclear what this means for Andrea Stairs (Krishnappa), who was named eBay Chief Marketing Officer in January of 2021, replacing Suzy Deering who left eBay to become Global Chief Marketing Officer for Ford Motor Company in November of 2020. Stairs has been with eBay for 17 years.

Julie Loeger, who is eBay’s Chief Growth Officer, announced Fung’s appointment in a post on LinkedIn on Thursday:

“I’m thrilled to announce Adrian Fung as eBay’s new Chief Marketing Officer this week! Adrian’s consumer-centric approach to #marketing impressed me from day one. His focus on capturing the hearts and minds of consumers has achieved impressive results and is driving innovation for eBay. He listens to our customers and people and leads by thinking broadly but focusing deep. Congratulations Adrian – I know you will continue doing amazing things as #cmo!”

Fung had spent over 6 years at Sam’s Club before joining eBay as Vice President of Customer & Performance Marketing in July of 2021.

eBay may not be keeping its chief-level positions lean, but it is keeping its “Our Leaders” page light by not including all “chief” executives on the page – for example, Chief Architect, Sustainability Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, and Chief AI Officer

The fact that Loeger made the announcement may mean Fung will report to her rather than reporting directly to CEO Jamie Iannone.