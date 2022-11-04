Covid and Staffing Shortages Delay Mail in Germany

The postal service in Germany is having trouble meeting delivery standards. The USPS issued an alert advising mailers that Deutsche Post is currently encountering challenges in delivering letter-post items in line with its “high quality standards.”

The challenges are mainly seen on a local or regional rather than nationwide level, it warned, and may affect different parts of Germany.

It feels a bit like déjà vu and hopefully isn’t the “canary in the coal mine” indicating problems ahead in other countries – Deutsche Post cited increasing COVID-19 infections among its staff and severe shortages on the labor market as contributing factors.

The US Postal Service said the service update affects mail sent through the following services: Priority Mail Express International® (PMEI), Priority Mail International® (PMI), First-Class Mail International® (FCMI), First-Class Package International Service® (FCPIS®), International Priority Airmail® (IPA®), International Surface Air Lift® (ISAL®), and M-Bag® items.

“Deutsche Post is working hard to limit the effects on quality of service; currently 80% of letters are delivered the next working day, with more than 95% being delivered after two working days,” it said.