eBay to Hold Chat on How to Advertise Your eBay Listings

eBay will devote this month’s chat session to the topic of advertising through its Promoted Listings Ad program. Members of the eBay Ads team will be on hand in the eBay discussion boards for an hour to answer sellers’ questions.

eBay has several formats of its Promoted Listings ad services, which are explained on the eBay Seller Center website.

A perusal of the eBay boards indicates it may not be just sellers interested in trying ads or getting answers to questions about their campaigns who tune in to the chat session. It may also be sellers who want to ask about the number of ads they must compete with in search results and inside their own listings.

For example, a seller wrote yesterday in part, “My listings are buried with eBay promoted listings. 11 rows of 5 items for every listing. That’s 55 other peoples listings that are being advertised on my listings.”

The event is scheduled to kick off at 1 pm PT (4 pm Eastern) on Wednesday, November 9th on this thread on the eBay discussion boards.