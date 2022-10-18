Auctane Expands Shipping Rate Agreement with USPS

The parent company of major shipping services used by online sellers has expanded its agreement with the USPS. Auctane operates ShipStation, Stamps.com, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipWorks, Metapack, Endicia, and other services.

On Wednesday, Auctane said its newly expanded enterprise-wide agreement with the USPS would allow it to offer low rates and expand its savings and benefits to customers.

“This direct agreement between Auctane and the United States Postal Service will deliver tremendous value for our shared customers across the United States,” according to Nathan Jones, CEO of Auctane. “For more than two decades, Auctane has proudly featured USPS in our high quality and innovative solutions for our customers. With this newly expanded USPS relationship, Auctane’s entire family of brands will continue to deliver the best shipping rates in the industry and will further improve the merchant experience for millions of users.”

Auctane said it was one of the largest ecommerce partners to the USPS. “In 2021 alone, businesses powered by Auctane generated over $200B in sales in the U.S. economy, and over 90% of all U.S. households received an Auctane-enabled delivery.”

ShipStation separately announced the news and said its users will now avoid much of the impact of the USPS holiday surcharge.

Auctane said the updated USPS rates and benefits are available now across all of its platforms.