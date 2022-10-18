Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Auctane Expands Shipping Rate Agreement with USPS

Ina Steiner
Auctane
Auctane Expands Shipping Rate Agreement with USPS

The parent company of major shipping services used by online sellers has expanded its agreement with the USPS. Auctane operates ShipStation, Stamps.com, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipWorks, Metapack, Endicia, and other services.

On Wednesday, Auctane said its newly expanded enterprise-wide agreement with the USPS would allow it to offer low rates and expand its savings and benefits to customers.

“This direct agreement between Auctane and the United States Postal Service will deliver tremendous value for our shared customers across the United States,” according to Nathan Jones, CEO of Auctane. “For more than two decades, Auctane has proudly featured USPS in our high quality and innovative solutions for our customers. With this newly expanded USPS relationship, Auctane’s entire family of brands will continue to deliver the best shipping rates in the industry and will further improve the merchant experience for millions of users.”

Auctane said it was one of the largest ecommerce partners to the USPS. “In 2021 alone, businesses powered by Auctane generated over $200B in sales in the U.S. economy, and over 90% of all U.S. households received an Auctane-enabled delivery.”

ShipStation separately announced the news and said its users will now avoid much of the impact of the USPS holiday surcharge.

Auctane said the updated USPS rates and benefits are available now across all of its platforms.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply