eBay Holds Early Black Friday Sale Featuring Refurb and Authenticated Brands

eBay emailed customers today offering them a chance to “Get an extra 20% off tech and toys.” But not all items in those categories are on sale. The email linked to a landing page featuring listings eligible for the coupon. (The sale pages don’t include the “early Black Friday” designation, but the URL links do.)

The page advertised “Tech, toys, and holiday joy” and provided a coupon code that buyers could apply to purchases at checkout (the coupon code is COUNTDOWN22).

A link to Terms and Conditions reveals the 20% off coupon is applicable to purchases of up to $250 (one-time use) with no minimum purchase required. The coupon expires on October 23.

The catch: the coupon code is only good for certain items, with many of the eligible items featured as “refurbished” or “Authenticity Guaranteed.”

In the Terms and Conditions, eBay provides URLs for 45 landing pages in addition to the main sale page. For example, eBay’s Early Black Friday #1 page features designer handbags listed at prices ranging from several hundred to several thousand dollars (link).

Another link to “event 16” sends visitors to a Daily Deals landing page featuring Home goods (link).

And another link – to Early Black Friday Event #12 – goes to a landing page featuring LG-branded goods from various sellers (link).

But some of the URLs simply redirect to the eBay home page, such as eBay’s Early Black Friday #45 lists (link).

We looked around for an announcement or activity promoting the early Black Friday sale, but only found a thread by a buyer asking if the COUNTDOWN22 coupon would be good on any laptop purchased on the site. (The answer from a volunteer mentor: no.) And a thread by a buyer who had seen the sale but couldn’t find the coupon code when they went to check later in the day.