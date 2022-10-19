Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Walmart to Spread Black Friday Savings throughout November

Ina Steiner
Walmart
Walmart to Spread Black Friday Savings throughout November

As it has for the past two holiday seasons, Walmart is planning to bring holiday shopping forward by holding Black Friday sales throughout the month of November.

Walmart “Black Friday Deals for Days” will run every Monday next month, kicking off with online deals on November 7th that continue in stores on November 9. Members of Walmart+ will get early access to the deals.

“Black Friday has evolved over the years from a single day to an entire season and is without a doubt the most anticipated shopping event of the year. Our customers are counting on us more than ever to help them find the season’s best gifts while delivering incredible savings like only Walmart can,” said Charles Redfield, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S.

In addition to the November 7th event, Walmart will hold the Black Friday Deals for Days sales on November 7 and 21, culminating in a Cyber Monday sale on November 28.

Walmart also addressed returns in its press release announcing the sale: “To ensure returning Black Friday items is just as easy as shopping for them, Walmart now offers three new and expanded returns options, including the Holiday Guarantee, curbside returns and Return Pickup for Walmart+ members, to save customers time during the busiest season of the year.”

Walmart created a landing page for shoppers to track its holiday news.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply