Walmart to Spread Black Friday Savings throughout November

As it has for the past two holiday seasons, Walmart is planning to bring holiday shopping forward by holding Black Friday sales throughout the month of November.

Walmart “Black Friday Deals for Days” will run every Monday next month, kicking off with online deals on November 7th that continue in stores on November 9. Members of Walmart+ will get early access to the deals.

“Black Friday has evolved over the years from a single day to an entire season and is without a doubt the most anticipated shopping event of the year. Our customers are counting on us more than ever to help them find the season’s best gifts while delivering incredible savings like only Walmart can,” said Charles Redfield, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S.

In addition to the November 7th event, Walmart will hold the Black Friday Deals for Days sales on November 7 and 21, culminating in a Cyber Monday sale on November 28.

Walmart also addressed returns in its press release announcing the sale: “To ensure returning Black Friday items is just as easy as shopping for them, Walmart now offers three new and expanded returns options, including the Holiday Guarantee, curbside returns and Return Pickup for Walmart+ members, to save customers time during the busiest season of the year.”

Walmart created a landing page for shoppers to track its holiday news.