Amazon Extends UPS Returns Option ‘Experiment’

Amazon is extending its experiment in which it provided buyers the option of selecting UPS when sending returns back to sellers. Initially the temporary policy was to run from September 5 through October 2, 2022. On Wednesday, it announced it was extending the test through November 1, 2022.

The policy applies to items below 15 ounces and 130 inches in girth under the Amazon Prepaid Returns Label (APRL) program.

Amazon had promised to reimburse sellers the difference in cost between UPS and USPS shipping labels for those returns.

As we had reported at the time of the announcement in August, sellers wondered how they would know the difference between the UPS rate charged and what the cost would have been if returned via USPS. And they said they thought Amazon should automate the process rather than expecting sellers to do the calculation and request a refund.

In today’s announcement, Amazon said it heard the feedback. “Based on your feedback, we’ll automatically reimburse all eligible returns by December 1, 2022. If you have not submitted a claim yet, there is no need to do so and we will automatically refund you by December 1, 2022.”

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

