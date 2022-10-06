Etsy to Kick Off Holiday 2022 Sales Events on October 24th

Etsy is kicking off its “Early Holiday Sales shopping experience” on October 24 and invited sellers to participate by either putting the contents of their entire shop on sale, or selecting individual items to put on sale.

To participate in Etsy’s Early Holiday sales event, sellers must schedule a sale of at least 20% off to run from October 24 to November 17

Etsy is also holding a Cyber Week sales event. In order to participate in this event, sellers must schedule a shop-wide sale for November 18-30.

The Cyber Week sale will only be available to shoppers in the Etsy app on the first day and will then open up to all shoppers on the 19th.

Etsy referred sellers to its article on creating a pricing strategy, which included the following advice:

Discounting as a pricing strategy

“Factoring discounts into your pricing strategy early on makes it easier to understand the impact on both sides of the transaction, both in how you set your base price and how running sales or coupons impacts your average order value, sales volume, and overall revenue.

“If your base price allows for a healthy profit margin, you can then discount to accomplish additional objectives—like acquiring new customers, increasing average order value, or increasing order frequency.”

Etsy also referred sellers to its Guide to Etsy’s 2022 Holiday Sales Events, where it offered tips including reminding sellers to communicate shipping times:

“Holiday shoppers want to know their gifts will arrive on time. Make sure your processing times are up to date and your shipping profiles are filled out completely. If you need more time to complete orders during your busy season, consider updating your processing times.”

Check out additional information and tips on the Etsy Seller Handbook.