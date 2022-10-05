EcommerceBytes Publishers Appear on Boston TV to Discuss eBay Cyberstalking

Days after two former eBay executives were sentenced for their role in the cyberstalking of EcommerceBytes publishers Ina and David Steiner, the couple appeared on local PBS television program Greater Boston to discuss the stalking campaign and its aftermath.

Host Jim Braude also interviewed attorney Rosemary Scapicchio about the civil lawsuit the Steiners filed last year against eBay and former executives and employees.

The segment can be viewed on the WGBH.org website or via YouTube: