Days after two former eBay executives were sentenced for their role in the cyberstalking of EcommerceBytes publishers Ina and David Steiner, the couple appeared on local PBS television program Greater Boston to discuss the stalking campaign and its aftermath.
Host Jim Braude also interviewed attorney Rosemary Scapicchio about the civil lawsuit the Steiners filed last year against eBay and former executives and employees.
The segment can be viewed on the WGBH.org website or via YouTube:
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.
2 thoughts on “EcommerceBytes Publishers Appear on Boston TV to Discuss eBay Cyberstalking”
hopefully just the first of many interviews, this travesty needs a LOT more public attention.
Wow, a compelling watch! Wishing you peace and resolution as you negotiate the legal process.
Winding down our online selling. Can finally afford to, and not a fan of enriching Corporate Creeps.