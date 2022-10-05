eBay’s Latest Boomerang Hire: Gene Cook Returns as VP of Collectibles

eBay has welcomed yet another executive back into the fold with the return of Gene Cook. The “boomerang” hiring spree of high level executives started with the return of Jamie Iannone in the role of CEO in 2020.

Cook announced his return as Vice President of Collectibles at eBay in a LinkedIn post today. He’ll be in charge of one of eBay’s most important “focus” categories. “I’m only a few days in,” he wrote on his post, “but I’m already struck by just how focused and committed the team is to ensuring that eBay creates amazing, high-trust experiences for our community of buyers and sellers.”

Cook first joined eBay early in its history – his first day was October 20, 2003, when he managed eBay Stores. In 2009, he shared a story of a special find on eBay that meant something deeply personal to him and his family, captured in this YouTube video:

At that time (2009), Cook was Director of Global Search at eBay. A few years later in 2014, as eBay’s General Manager of Emerging Verticals, he was tasked with reviving the live auction format through a partnership with Invaluable.

Other notable boomerang hires at eBay include Eddie Garcia, who returned in April in the role of Chief Product Officer; Randy Shoup, who rejoined eBay as Chief Architect in June of 2020; and Xiaodi Zhang, who returned to eBay as Vice President of Seller Experience last month.

In the spring, former eBay executive Bill Cobb referred to Iannone’s re-hiring binge as “the band getting back together.”

In today’s post, Gene Cook wrote in part, “It’s Week 1, and I’m in NYC with the team for comic con. I will hope to see any local buyers and sellers there, and I’ll welcome any thoughts ongoing about how we can best work with the community to help make great things happen in the world of Collectibles. I’m fired up! Let’s go.”