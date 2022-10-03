StockX Cancels Sellers’ Sales over Coupon SNAFU

Buyers went wild shopping on StockX on Saturday after the leak of a $100 coupon code not intended for the general public. The online marketplace cancelled the orders, even for sellers who had already printed shipping labels.

We couldn’t find an announcement on StockX, but on Reddit, a seller wrote they had woken up Sunday morning to the following email for a pair of sneakers they had sold on StockX on Saturday, October 1st:

“We appreciate you being a StockX seller. As you know, protecting the integrity of our marketplace is of the utmost importance to us. We recently discovered unauthorized use of a coupon code.

“As such, we have canceled these orders. If you have already printed your label or shipped your item, please contact support@stockx.com, and we’ll take steps to make it right.

“We work hard to create the best possible experience for all of our users and apologize for any inconvenience.”

People on the Reddit thread were derisive of buyers who used the code and thought they would really be able to “make it stick.” But sellers had a different perspective.

One seller whose order was cancelled said the shoes they were selling sold for $330 and said, “now the highest bid is $310 so I’m out $20 if I accept the highest bid.”

On another thread, a seller said StockX had cancelled 11 of their orders. “Was a pain because I removed some of the sales from eBay listings thinking it’s sold. Oh well.”

Pop culture website Complex wrote about the fiasco and included comments from disgruntled buyers. It also published a statement from StockX about the incident. The BBC picked up the story on Monday.