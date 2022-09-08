What Does an eBay Partnership with a Reseller Look Like?

eBay partnered with fashion reseller Reskinned, which has a store on the eBay UK marketplace that shows it’s been registered with the site since September 21, 2021. But what does a “partnership” between eBay and a seller mean?

eBay said in its announcement that it is providing Reskinned with a “brand approved” designation on its store. Beyond that, eBay did not share details, though clearly eBay benefits by promoting its efforts to be sustainable, while Reskinned benefits from the positive press attention.

It also seems probable eBay will provide Reskinned with preferential exposure to shoppers on its website.

Matt Hanrahan, Co-Founder of Reskinned, said in part, “Through this partnership with eBay, the original home of preloved, we hope to increase our reach and offering of our brand partners, ensuring preloved items find new owners, and realise a more sustainable fashion future.”

Here’s how eBay described the reseller in today’s press announcement:

“Reskinned takes back worn items from shoppers and reconditions them for resale, repurpose or recycle – keeping them out of landfill and extending the product’s life.

“Currently working with over 30 brands, including Finisterre, Sweaty Betty, River Island, and most recently Joules; items from Reskinned are generally priced around 40% lower than their high street price, helping shoppers make choices that are both good for their wallet and the planet.”

While longtime sellers who helped grow eBay have long given up on eBay’s early promises of a level playing field for its sellers, eBay is taking things in new directions. It recently partnered with Funko, in which it is also an investor, which you can read more about in “eBay Cuts Out the Middleman with New Funko Collection.”