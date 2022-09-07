Sponsored Link
Ina Steiner
Etsy
Etsy Offers Holiday Selling Tips at Thursday Virtual Session

Etsy is holding its first virtual event for holiday selling on Thursday, September 8th, called Etsy Up: Holiday Edition. The marketplace promised sellers “tips and insights to help you get discovered and grow this holiday season.”

Sellers will hear from Etsy CEO Josh Silverman, and the list of speakers includes Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson; community manager Isabella Diaz (seen in the video below); and head of SEO Ratish Naroor, among others.

In addition to sessions on topics including holiday trends, marketing, and search, Etsy will give attendees a 4-month trial of Adobe Express along with a chance to win a $500 Etsy gift card.

Sellers must register in advance at EtsyUp.com, which appears to overlap somewhat with the eBay Open “sneak peek” event that kicks off three hours later

