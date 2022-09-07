eBay Becomes USPS Compliant, No More Media Mail for Magazines

eBay recently became compliant with USPS rules around Media Mail, according to employees during a recent podcast. The statement was prompted by a question from a seller who wondered why he could no longer print Media Mail shipping labels through eBay for magazines he sells.

“As you know, magazines technically have never qualified for media mail,” the seller asked in part. “However, I’ve been selling magazines on eBay for more than a decade with media mail because when I started selling them, I could see that all my competitors were using media mail and I wasn’t. So I called and basically the, the Help Source at eBay said that if you’re using eBay labels, you’re gonna be fine.”

However, the seller said recently eBay no longer offered the ability to print Media Mail shipping labels for magazine sales – instead, he must select either First Class or Priority Mail, which “pretty much wipes out the viability of a lot of my magazines” because of their low price compared to the high shipping rates, he said.

The podcast moderator (Jim “Griff” Griffith) replied in part, “for media mail, any pamphlet or periodical or anything that has an advertisement in it doesn’t qualify. And magazines by their nature have advertisements. They’ve never qualified for the service.

“And what we’ve done recently is the Shipping Team has figured this out and has made it for eBay labels. If your item was listed in the magazine category, when you go to print, media mail will not be an option that’s available to you. I think what Mike was hoping is that we were gonna turn it back on. And no, we won’t.”

Note: quotes above are based on a transcript of the podcast provided by eBay.