USPS Takes Over Air Cargo Prep at Two Sites

The US Postal Service announced it will stop outsourcing some of its mail handling at air terminals that it had parsed out to other companies decades ago. The move is part of its Delivering for America plan.

The USPS made the announcement in the employee newsletter, writing: “Terminal handling services prepares inbound and outbound mail being shipped by air through the FedEx network for processing by USPS facilities.”

A distribution center in Phoenix, Arizona began terminal handling services on August 22, and a distribution center in Anchorage, Alaska, will follow later this year.

USPS Vice President of Logistics Robert Cintron said in the announcement, “The insourcing will create additional work for USPS employees and most importantly will provide stability in providing consistent and reliable service, a core component of the Delivering for America plan.”

According to Federal News Network on Tuesday, the USPS is also moving forward with its controversial plan to consolidate its delivery network – this despite not having first reviewed the plans with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC).

We’re awaiting confirmation from the PRC about whether it reviewed the plan, whether it believes it should review the plan, or whether the USPS within its rights to transform the network without PRC input. (Update: we’ve heard back from the PRC and will publish an update.)