Rollick Integration with eBay to Attract Recreational-Vehicle Dealers

eBay entered into a long term contract with Rollick to help attract more outdoor recreational vehicles to its platform. Rollick cofounder and executive Jason Nierman called the new integration a way of delivering value for its dealer customers.

“eBay Motors has always been attractive to dealers as a customer acquisition source,” Nierman said. “Now, through a GoRollick subscription, dealers not only reach the customers of our valued affinity partners, but also get to unlock the marketing power of eBay Motors.”

According to today’s press release, the new contract follows a 6-month pilot program where tens of thousands of eBay Motors users connected with Rollick dealers to purchase a powersports vehicle, RV, or boat.

“In addition to inventory distribution and lead generation, eBay Motors and Rollick will incorporate unique digital retailing elements, such as the ability to apply for financing, view special offers, and estimate a trade-in value on dealer vehicle detail pages,” Rollick announced.

“Additionally, eBay Motors will drive traffic to these pages through on-site marketing to maximize the lead potential for Rollick dealers.”

eBay Motors is one of the company’s priority “focus categories” and it recently acquired a tool to help dealers specify auto parts compatibility (fitment).

Since Rollick launched its GoRollick Marketplace in 2016, nearly 275,000 shoppers have connected with a Rollick dealer to start their buying journey, the company said.

You can find the full press release on PRNewswire.com.