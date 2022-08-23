Sponsored Link
eBay Acquires Tool to Help Determine Auto Parts Compatibility

eBay is acquiring myFitment, LLC and Illumaware, LLC and will integrate their technology into the eBay platform to help buyers determine if auto parts are compatible with their vehicles – called “fitment.”

Chris Prill, Vice President of eBay Motors, said the integration of myFitment’s technology will optimize the listing process for sellers and would also simplify how buyers navigate inventory to find parts that fit their vehicle.

The acquisition is part of eBay’s vertical strategy. eBay CEO Jamie Iannone told Wall Street analysts on August 3rd that eBay Motors Parts & Accessories was one of its largest “focus categories” and “one of the highest buyer NPS scores on the platform” (Net Promoter Score).

“We know from experience how crucial trust is, and fitment is one of the best enablers of trust,” Iannone said. “To ensure every buyer finds the perfect part to fit their vehicle, we are enhancing all of the AI that powers search, merchandising and advertising.”

On Monday, eBay announced plans to acquire online marketplace TCGplayer for nearly $300 million in the trading cards space, another of eBay’s focus categories.

eBay did not disclose how much it paid for the myFitment group of companies in today’s announcement, revealing only that the parties have signed and closed the deal as of August 23, 2022.

