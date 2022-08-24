Another Longtime eBay Board Member Steps Down

Katie Mitic is stepping down from eBay’s Board of Directors after joining the company in 2011. eBay had just “refreshed” the Board in June when four directors stepped down: Anthony Bates, Diana Farrell, Bonnie Hammer, and Matthew Murphy.

This year’s departures come after a major Board shakeup in 2020 – including the departure of eBay founder Pierre Omidyar – following a tough 21 months during which eBay was targeted by activist investors and during which the government brought criminal cyberstalking conspiracy charges against seven members of its security team.

Also departing in 2020 were Tom Tierney, Fred D. Anderson, and Jesse Cohn of Elliott Management, the activist investor firm that targeted eBay and won a board seat in 2019, while eBay added two new board members that year: E. Carol Hayles and Mohak Shroff.

Only five directors who were seated in 2019 remain: Paul S. Pressler, Adriane M. Brown, Logan Green, Perry M. Traquina, and Bob Swan – eBay’s former Chief Financial Officer.

On Wednesday, eBay announced it was adding a new director – Aparna Chennapragada – effective immediately. The company wrote of its new director:

“Aparna Chennapragada brings deep operating, technology and product expertise to eBay. Until recently, she served as Robinhood’s Chief Product Officer. Prior to Robinhood, Aparna was a Vice President and General Manager for AR and Shopping at Google. During her tenure with Google, she held various leadership roles focusing on AI, Visual Search and Product Insights. Previously, Aparna served on the Board of Directors of Capital One. Aparna holds an M.S. in Management and Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an M.S. in Computer Sciences from the University of Texas at Austin and a B. Tech in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.”

The full announcement is found on the eBay corporate blog.