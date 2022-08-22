Google to Host Virtual Event with Holiday-Shopping Tips for Merchants

Google is holding a virtual event next week to help merchants prepare for the holidays. Think Retail will kick off with a keynote presentation covering the latest holiday-shopping insights, category trends, consumer behaviors, and Google solutions.

Four Google executives will participate in the keynote session, including Managing Director of Commerce at Google Imma Calvo; Vice President of Retail Sales Jochen Heck; Director of Product Management, Commercial Experiences Stephanie Shum; and Senior Director of Global Market Insights Elissa Lee.

“Deep dive” sessions will include topics covering growing omnichannel sales and a session on Performance Max shopping campaigns.

The “Grow Online Sales” session will provide strategies on how to grow online sales during the holiday season using Google’s suite of products including Search, Performance Max for Retail campaigns, Video, and Discovery.

The event will take place online on Tuesday, August 30, more information is available on this page.