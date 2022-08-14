eBay Is Developing Technology to Catch Bad Buyers

eBay told sellers it’s working to protect them from bad buyers, though it also downplayed the scale of the problem. During the recent Seller Check-in event this month, eBay Senior Director, Head of Protections Ian Bednowitz said his team was developing technology to help crack down on eBay bad buyers using a “predictive approach.”
eBay will also use third-party vendors to identify shoppers who are engaging in bad buying behavior on platforms outside of eBay.
Bednowitz described three types of “bad buyer” behavior:
1) The buyer files a false SNAD claim (the buyer files a not-as-described claim when in fact it’s a remorse return).
2) The buyer returns a used or damaged item.
3) The buyer returns an empty box or a different item.
He presented a slide that showed these three behaviors and some of eBay’s seller protections.
But eBay needs sellers’ help, Bednowitz said, and he called on them to report bad buyers. “We don’t touch the item, so the only way that we know if there’s a bad buyer is if you tell us” – or if eBay identifies suspicious behavior when it looks at trends and data on claims.
In another slide, he provided examples of such behavior: “Excessive eMBG claims or chargebacks, especially for newer buyers or buyers who have evidence of padding their feedback.”
“When we get a report from you, that helps us prioritize looking at those buyers,” he said.
The slide also described “Predictive Approaches” eBay is working on (“under development”): “Data science models, identity linkage to previously suspended accounts, third party vendors.”
“It’s a very important area of investment for my team and for eBay,” he said. “We’re going to use data science to try and anticipate when a buyer might be abusive, might be a bad buyer, so that we can take actions in advance.
“We’re looking to do more linkage to other accounts across that buyers may have so they can’t come back again if we’ve caught them before; and use third-party vendors who have information about their behavior on other platforms.”
Bednowitz said if buyers return a different item or an empty box – which he characterized as “virtual shoplifting” – then eBay will completely suspend them from the platform.
“We’re taking this seriously, and we’re investing in this,” he said. “We need your help to report these buyers.”
But, he said, there’s black-and-white and there’s gray. “If we look at reports of all the buyers, there are a broad set of buyers that are reported by just one seller. But when we look at how many of these buyers are reported by more than one seller, it goes down to less than 10%.
“So there’s a whole lot of buyers out there where they say something was a SNAD, and you may disagree as a seller. They may have opened an Item, done something that they don’t think is damaged and you do, but their intention isn’t always to be a bad buyer. But we need your data,” he said – if that 10% is really 20%, then getting those reports from more than one seller really helps.
You can watch the full Seller Check-in video or jump to the part of Bednowitz’s presentation on bad buyers at about minute 21:14 in the video below. Readers might also find the presentation on returns to be interesting, it starts at about minute 16:46.
One thought on “eBay Is Developing Technology to Catch Bad Buyers”
Of course its all smoke & mirrors – but dont tell that to some here … they wont believe it.
ANY buyer (especially when eBays buyer base is shrinking) is welcome on eBay – dont let this guy (whom ever he is) fool you.
Once burnt, twice shy they say – and sellers have been around eBay long enough to know when they are being hosed.
eBay wont toss a buyer if a seller claims bad behavior – and everyone knows it.
In my last run in, eBay 1) let the buyer change her story multiple times – and each time her story was disproven, she changed her tune and eBay said OK. FIrst it was INR – but her email complaining about usage of the item showed she was a liar. 2) they she complained the item was used – but again her email showed she got a new with tag item. 3) then she said she didnt want it, but I have a no returns policy (just for these people) and eBay said nothing.
I asked how/why you get to lie 3x aka you get 3 chances at the brass ring and eBays STELLER script reading people had no idea (dumb as a rock).(go hire Americans who are unemployed/underemployed instead please).
Then eBay refused to step in – after I called in and they said 5 days and 2 weeks went by.
FINALLY I stood my ground and got a supervisor who (begrudgingly) made it right.
As everyone knows – reporting “anything” doesnt mean anything. You can report fake items (I report ones where it says IN THE LISTING that the item is a reporduction) and nothing every happens. You can report bad buyers and you get the childish “we cant tell you what we did/didnt do but dont worry)(yeh right cause that person is STILL there).
Feedbacks STILL mean nothing – my 8K+ vs a guy with 23 (and Im at %100 feedback for like 5 yrs).
This guy is a shmoe, anyone who believes him …and I have a bridge to sell you in Kings County NY.
Hes here to (as they say in the electronics biz) to “kosher” sellers who want to up and leave due to eBays games.
Until eBay can prove they have turned over a new leaf – its ALL BS