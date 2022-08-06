Sponsored Link
Etsy to Promote Labor Day Sales on Mobile Only

Ina Steiner
Etsy
Etsy invited sellers to mark down prices in order to get visibility in its annual Labor Day sales event, but this year, Etsy is marketing the event only to shoppers on the Etsy mobile app. And while Etsy marketed it as a global event in 2021, this year the sale is limited to US and Canadian shoppers.

Also different this year is the amount by which sellers must discount their items. Last year, Etsy required a discount of at least 20% – and sellers had to be willing to ship internationally.

To participate this year, sellers must discount prices by at least 15% off from August 31-September 4 and then by at least 25% off from September 5-6.

And, Etsy told sellers, “To sweeten the deal, you can also set up targeted offers like Thank You coupons, Abandoned cart discounts, and Favorited item discounts.”

You can find the Labor Day sales event announcement on the Seller Announcement board. Etsy also published its August guide to key shopping dates and upcoming seller events on the Seller Handbook on Monday.

