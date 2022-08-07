Sponsored Link
Ecommerce Spending Up over 11 percent in July

Ina Steiner
Online sales were up 11.7% in July year-over-year, a sharp increase after months of softer growth, according to a report from Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment.

When it came to overall spending (in-store and online), inflation impacted which categories saw increases: “The Grocery sector, for instance, saw sales up +16.8% YOY in July due primarily to food price increases.” But demand was a factor in other categories, it reported: “On the other hand, Apparel (+16.6%) and Jewelry (+18.6%) sales saw strong demand-driven year-over-year growth, well outpacing sector-specific inflation.”

And when it came to ecommerce, online sales have ticked up since the beginning of June, though July’s major promotional events helped entice shoppers to splurge (and save) with online deals, Mastercard reported.

Mastercard senior advisor Steve Sadove said consumers are hunting for deals and shopping across channels. “As retailers grapple with excess inventory and supply chain constraints, it’s likely that the promotional activity seen in July will continue to be an important strategy for retailers,” he said.

Michelle Meyer, US chief economist, Mastercard Economics Institute, said nominal spending has remained strong thus far as consumers cope with high price inflation. “As we continue to look at the strength of the consumer, we will be keenly focused on trends surrounding employment and wage growth,” she said.

The Mastercard SpendingPulse report came out on August 4th, a day ahead of the government’s jobs report that showed hiring in July was far better than expected, CNBC reported, while also noting a “clear” economic slowdown, whether or not it could be classified officially as a recession.

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

